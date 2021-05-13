“Not only is Joe's writing entertaining, it's educational. His straightforward prose and thoughtful research enables you to not only understand his point of view, but to actually learn something in the process. He's also pretty funny, which always helps.”...”
“In an era of rage farmers and grievance merchants, Joe offers an antidote; clear-eyed solutions to the society's issues. I don't always agree with the arguments he constructs, but I always come away feeling smarter.”...”
“Joe consistently distills complex socialist policy into digestible, fascinating, tongue-in-cheek essays. In a media landscape full of unfounded opinions, Joe's newsletter stands out as deeply reported and evidence-based. Reading his work has strengthened my position as a leftist (and always keeps me entertained).”...”