Hey folks!

Earlier this week, JoeWrote crossed 10,000 subscribers!!! To be honest, I never thought I’d make it this far. I started JoeWrote without any credentials, social following, or really any reason why people should listen to me. I just started writing, and somehow, here we are.

I’m incredibly thankful to everyone who subscribes, follows, or even cares what I have to say. Without you, I’m just some guy yelling into the internet abyss. Not to be dramatic, but I do believe this is the floor of our project. Subscribers are coming in at an increasing rate, and the country is recognizing that socialism and collective action are worthy of their support, if not consideration at the very least.

As a thank you, I’m offering half-off premium annual subscriptions. Just $25 for a whole year of premium access. More importantly, your support grows JoeWrote so we can reach new readers, spread progressive values, and build a better world.

Thanks for everything!

In Solidarity — Joe

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