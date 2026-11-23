Among the half-baked platitudes used to defend modern capitalism (usually including phrases like “free market,” “personal responsibility,” “innovation,” etc), we often hear the justification of capitalists’ “risk-taking.” Whenever someone says workers should receive more of a business’s profits, you can trust a capitalist or one of their lackeys to pop …
Capitalists Don’t Take “Risks.” Workers Do.
We’re often told business owners deserve their profits because of the “risks” they take. Nonsense.
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