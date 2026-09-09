JoeWrote

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Sam Holmes
1d

Couldn't agree more. He had a right to to go on college campuses and do what he did, but claiming that he was doing it to have good faith debate is fucking ridiculous. Not to mention he thought the Civil Rights Act should never have passed so thats pretty cool!

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Mister MoJo Rising
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Goddam … this is, and I say this very genuinely, one of the most well written, cogent, and spot on articles I’ve read in a very long time.

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