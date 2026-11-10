Last week, many leftists took great joy in helping the Democratic Party remove fascist Republicans from power. Permitting themselves to “lib out,” the left championed and voted for the Blue Midterm Tsunami, which devastated the MAGA movement in what is now dubbed the “Chudageddon.” While we’ve all made our jokes and had our fun, there is nothing “libera…
Comrades, You Did Not “Lib Out”
Liberals vote and go to brunch. Socialists vote and get to work.
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