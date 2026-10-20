Tommy thought he had Abdul El-Sayed on the ropes. The conservative activist asked the Michigan Democratic Senatorial candidate a simple question that, judging by his smug grin, he believed would trip up the Rhodes Scholar: “Do you condemn the Muslim Brotherhood?”

The answer did not go as Tommy planned.

Abdul El-Sayed didn’t just handle Tommy — he absolutely dog-walked him. Like a mutt on a leash, El-Sayed led Tommy through an embarrassing five-minute diatribe that flipped the paid Republican provocateur’s script. By the end, Abdul El-Sayed had neutered the attack, exposed the racist hypocrisy of Republican Christian nationalism, and recentered the conversation on why he is the best option for Michigan’s senator. Humiliated, Tommy ducked his head and ran away like the whiny little racist bitch that he is.

This interaction was one of many now-viral clips showing progressive Democrats going on offense against Republicans. As you may have noticed, leading Democratic candidates sound very different this election cycle than they did just a few years ago. In 2024, Democrats, terrified of their own shadow, stayed defensive and polite in the face of Republican slander. When Vance and Trump cast Haitian immigrants as savages, presidential candidate Harris simply condemned the rhetoric, then accused the Republican ticket of being “irresponsible.” When the GOP attacked Kamala Harris as a “DEI Hire,” the Congressional Black Caucus held a press conference to denounce the racism and urged humanity. Neither of these responses was wrong. But by refusing to return fire, they made the liberal candidate and campaign look weak and easy to push around. Most embarrassingly, when comedian Tony Hinchcliffe, a supporting member of the Joe Rogan Cinematic Universe, called Puerto Rico an “island of garbage” at a pre-election Trump rally, Harris and the Democrats ended up being the ones to apologize. Instead of accepting the criticism for his campaign’s racism, Trump went on offense, and Kamala Harris surrendered.

My entire life I’ve watched the same pattern: The GOP hurls nasty insults, and bigotry pulled straight from the Turner Diaries. Then, the Democrats refuse to fight back, ‘take the ‘high road,’ and congratulate themselves for their moral righteousness. 2024 was no different. No matter how many times they were punched, the Democratic Party reflexively dismissed, placated, and even apologized for the Republican barrage in their quest to attract ‘normal’ Republicans. And we all know how that turned out — Democratic weakness moved Donald Trump back into White House and handed the Republicans a trifecta, setting off the most aggressively fascist two years in modern American history.

But this cycle, Democrats sound different. Instead of keeping their hands clean and their rhetoric polite, progressive Democrats are fighting fire with fire and treating their conservative opponents with the respect they deserve — none.

Even before the recent viral moment mentioned above, Abdul El-Sayed was returning Republican Mike Rogers’ punches blow for blow. At their debate earlier this month, El-Sayed called Rogers “weak,” “cowardly,” and a “sock puppet for the Trump administration.” The attacks are working. Rogers has been desperately trying to distance himself from the president, who has a dismal 42% approval rating in the Wolverine State. El-Sayed’s derision of the Republican Party is so effective that Roger’s campaign strategy is to distance himself from Trump by reminding Michigan voters — who voted for Trump in 2024 — that the president will be gone in two years. I’m sure that’s a winning campaign slogan: “Vote Republican! We’ll leave office soon!” By refusing to ignore the racist slander and hitting back twice as hard, Abdul El-Sayed has made the Republicans look cowardly and pathetic instead of “rude-but-tough.”

Down in Florida, long-shot Angie Nixon has captured national attention by aggressively attacking her criminal opponent, Ashley Moody. Last week, Nixon appeared on CNN alongside Connecticut Senator Chris Murphy and turned the tables on Republican “defund” attacks by saying, “Why would I want to abolish prisons and I want to defund the police when I want [Ashley Moody] locked up and punished for what she has done.” Had Nixon done what most corporate Democrats do and backed down, saying “No, of course I don’t want to defund the police,” she would have emboldened the Republicans. Instead, she went on the offensive, using the opportunity to remind Floridians of Moody’s corruption.

When Angie Nixon talks about prosecuting her opponent, she means Moody’s role in the Florida Republican Party’s embezzlement scheme. In August, a grand jury found that multiple Florida Republicans, including Governor Ron DeSantis and his Chief of Staff James Uthmeier, had stolen $10 million in taxpayer funds from a charity providing health insurance to poor children and funneled it into the Florida Republican Party. The $10 million was used to defeat the 2024 Amendment 3, which would have legalized marijuana. (To be fair to conservatives, sure, some of those kids probably died from lack of medical care. But at least they didn’t smoke weed. That could have been hazardous to their health!) The grand jury also found that Ashley Moody, then Florida Attorney General, knew about the embezzlement scheme and authorized her chief deputy, John Guard, to approve the transaction. The grand jury brought no charges because it couldn’t identify the criminal architect. Essentially, the Republican conspirators kept quiet, protected each other, and were heavily rewarded. In 2025, Ron DeSantis appointed Moody to the Senate to fill Marco Rubio’s vacancy, while John Guard got a comfy seat on the Florida state appeals court.

Had Angie Nixon followed traditional Democratic Party norms by wincing when criticized and refusing to attack Moody for her child-killing robbery, she would have been torn apart. Instead, Nixon has done the opposite. The DSA member has ruthlessly insulted her opponent and the Republican establishment, with particular scorn for presidential advisor and plastic-surgery survivor Laura Loomer. Democratic voters want fighters, and Angie Nixon is giving them what they want. As a result, the Nixon campaign has raised over $7.2 million, with at least $3 million coming during the first two weeks of October. Polls are all over the place for this race, and any Florida Democrat is a long shot given the state party is a mess. But Nixon’s appeal is gaining, and some polls have her within striking distance.

Another example of progressive strength appeared during a recent interview with Maine Democratic Senate candidate Troy Jackson. Always eager to stir up drama, CNN host Dana Bash tried to put Jackson in the hot seat, pressing him to apologize for telling his Republican opponent, Susan Collins, to “shut up.” Jackson declined, instead putting the blame back on Collins and making her appear like an out-of-touch elitist.

While the fighting spirit comes from the progressive wing of the Democratic Party, some liberals are taking notice and following along. Georgia Senator Jon Ossoff has unleashed both barrels on his Republican opponent, Mike Collins, specifically for hiring a staffer who posed in a full Klan robe. During their recent debate, Ossoff (corrected) stated that Mike Collins would beat Civil Rights marchers with a billy club, and derided him for hiring “half the Third Reich” to his staff.

Hearing these justifiably harsh statements against Republicans is music to my ears. For too long, conservative and corporatist Democrats have operated as if political reality is what they want it to be — a respectable debate between competing ideologies, with the American people logically weighing points and arguments before deciding the victor with their votes — instead of what it actually is — a back-alley knife fight against psychotic fascists for control of the most powerful polity in human history.

If you’re enjoying this post, please help it find new readers by sharing it. Thanks! — Joe Share

The West Wing broke the brains of modern Democratic operatives by convincing them that they could strike deals and win over their Republican colleagues with strong counterarguments or a grand speech. Persuasion is crucial to electoral politics, but it’s not just about winning the argument. And you’re not trying to persuade Republicans, but the swayable voter. To do that, you need to show voters that, when push comes to shove, you can shove back. Otherwise, they won’t view you as someone who will fight and deliver. When Democrats refuse to fight back, as they have for most of my life, they look weak while Republicans appear “tough.” This is a core part of the Republican strategy, which John Marshall coined the term “Bitch Slap Theory of Politics” during the 2004 election:

“Let’s call it the Republicans’ Bitch-Slap theory of electoral politics. It goes something like this. Consider for a moment what the big game is here. This is a battle between two candidates to demonstrate toughness on national security. Toughness is a unitary quality, really — a personal, characterological quality rather than one rooted in policy or divisible in any real way. So both sides are trying to prove to undecided voters either that they’re tougher than the other guy or at least tough enough for the job. One way — perhaps the best way — to demonstrate someone’s lack of toughness or strength is to attack them and show they are either unwilling or unable to defend themselves — thus the rough slang I used above. And that I think is a big part of what is happening here. Someone who can’t or won’t defend themselves certainly isn’t someone you can depend upon to defend you. Hitting someone and not having them hit back hurts the morale of that person’s supporters, buoys the confidence of your own backers (particularly if many tend toward an authoritarian mindset) and tends to make the person who’s receiving the hits into an object of contempt (even if also possibly also one of sympathy) in the eyes of the uncommitted.”

For my entire life, I’ve been watching Republicans slap seven shades of shit out of Democrats. Every once in a while, the liberals raise their guard, but they rarely strike back. Though Democratic complacency predated 2016, Michelle Obama articulated the ethos at that year’s Democratic National Convention, saying, “When they go low, we go high.” This motto does little but satisfy liberals who prioritize political purity — “We don’t want to get dirty. We’re the elite. We politely talk things through. We have principles!” That sounds nice. Now, walk into any of America’s two hundred and seventy concentration camps and ask the young girls raped and impregnated by ICE agents if your principles matter. I didn’t think so.

I don’t want respectability. I want an opposition party that recognizes the GOP for what it is — an uncivilized rabble of capitalists, neo-Confederates, pedophiles, and conmen who want to repeal the 20th century — and responds accordingly. I want baby-killers like Ashley Moody embarrassed to show their face in public. I want Tommy to be the laughing stock of every room he’s in. I want it to be so humiliating to be a member of the Republican Party that millions of Americans steer clear of reactionary fascism for fear of being seen as a pathetic coward who takes sadistic joy in watching others suffer. In other words, when Republicans go low, I want Democrats to stomp on their fucking throats.

Finally, I’m getting what I want. Hopefully we see more fight in the future.

If you appreciated this essay, please click the ❤️ to help it rise in Substack’s algorithm. Don’t forget to subscribe so future articles land in your inbox. If you’re a returning JoeWrote reader, consider supporting my work with a premium subscription. Your support helps me keep creating content like this. Plus, you unlock everything JoeWrote has to offer.

Thanks in advance!

In Solidarity — Joe

We live in the real world. And in the real world, Republicans don’t care about respectability. They’ve aggressively slandered, derided, and debased every Democrat, with particular fury at minorities, women, and anyone else who would stick out at their country club.