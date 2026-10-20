JoeWrote

JoeWrote

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Kevin Alexander's avatar
Kevin Alexander
1m

Even now, you see people still clinging to the political version of Comity of Man. Those days are gone; at least for now. It's refreshing to see Dems finally throwing articulate haymakers at their opponents.

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Joaquin Dinero's avatar
Joaquin Dinero
22m

Who even are the Muslim Brotherhood? I've never heard of them until El-Sayed clowned this guy.

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