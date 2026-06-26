JoeWrote

JoeWrote

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The Annihilated Truth's avatar
The Annihilated Truth
Jun 26

As a European, I am very happy to see that at long last there is a real alternative to the right (Democratic Party) and the extreme right (Republican Party) in the USA. Although the widespread and normalized racism I see in your country doesn't give me much hope, perhaps I will yet live to see the day that the USA will become a civilized country!

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AkaSR
Jun 29

Great piece as always. But I disagree that the Columbia encampments represent some kind of failure. While the demands of the students were obviously not met, the encampments were the central force in catalyzing the global movement for palestine. They put the movement on the map, generated countless offshoots at campuses around the world, and forced the media and elites to reckon with it for months on end. I would argue it represented one of the most successful and meaningful acts of protest in decades.

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