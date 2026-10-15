It is an uncomely cliché that powerful, wealthy men seek companionship in the infamous “Russian hooker.” A beautiful, young, foreign white woman makes a nice ‘date’ for high-class cocktail parties and galas. So many politicians and tycoons have been caught with sex workers from Central or Eastern Europe (CEE) — Russia, Ukraine, Slovakia, Belarus, Poland…
How The Collapse of the Soviet Union Fueled Jeffrey Epstein’s Sex Trafficking Empire
The post-Soviet period brought war, poverty, and sex traffickers to Eastern Europe.
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