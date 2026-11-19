L.A. mayor-elect Nithya Raman

Amid the 2026 Great Blue Wave, Nithya Raman defeated incumbent Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass. The contest drew national attention, partly because of its dramatics (Raman had originally endorsed Bass before challenging her) and partly because many on the left questioned Nithya Raman’s progressive commitments. Raman was undeniably the more progressive option and received endorsements from LA-DSA, the Sunrise Movement, CAIR Action, and dozens of unions and leftist groups. Still, many on the left are less than thrilled with Raman’s record and are currently contemplating how to relate to a mayor with a foot in each camp. The tension is best exemplified by Nithya Raman oxymoronically describing herself as both a “democratic socialist and a capitalist,” which is like saying you’re a Protestant-Catholic.

In 2020, Nithya Raman defeated a sitting L.A. city councilor, the first time an incumbent had been unseated in 17 years. While undeniably on the left side of the L.A. political spectrum, Raman took stances that left many socialists and progressives uneasy. She voted three times to expand police budgets, accepted an endorsement from the Democrats for Israel L.A. (which earned her a censure from DSA-LA), and troubled housing advocates by introducing legislation exempting real estate developers from the city’s “mansion tax.”

This isn’t to say Raman isn’t a progressive, nor that leftists were wrong to embrace, support, and endorse her. But, unlike Zohran Mamdani, Raman didn’t arise through the socialist rank and file. So, to many on the left, her concessions to cops, Zionists, and developers signal divided loyalty.

Like many other politicians, Nithya Raman raises an important question for the growing American left: To what extent can you trust a politician who is not explicitly aligned with you? And how can you be sure she will remain accountable to, and act in the best interests of, the progressive movement?

Unfortunately, many leftists misunderstand what keeps our politicians in line. If left uncorrected, this misunderstanding will lead to confusion and frustration at best, and disorganization at worst.