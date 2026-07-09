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John Costello's avatar
John Costello
Jul 12

does Israel's genocide have a right to exist?

clearly no, right? yet it does, in spite of that fact.

and so will Israel continue on in spite of the fact that most of the world believes it had assumed the privilege unjustly and proved itself a mostly, hugely destructive player.

The UN was never designed to prevent such a catastrophe and we all have made damn sure it never would. Now we must live with it and God help us.

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Iron Of Zion's avatar
Iron Of Zion
8d

The article contradicts itself. It says the people living between the river and the sea should decide their future, then argues that Jewish Israelis have “forfeited” that right and should have a political system imposed on them from outside.

That is not equality or self-determination. It is collective punishment.

It also treats the accusation of genocide as if it were already a proven fact. Civilian suffering in war is real and tragic, but suffering alone does not establish genocide. Genocide is a specific legal claim requiring evidence of intent to destroy a protected group. Repeating the accusation, citing casualty figures or presenting horrific images does not remove that burden of proof.

The Good Friday Agreement does not support the article’s argument either. It was based on consent, equal rights and recognition of both communities, not on declaring one population illegitimate.

Palestinians deserve freedom and political rights. Jewish Israelis do too. Peace cannot be built by replacing one form of domination with another.

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