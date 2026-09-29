I’m writing a longer article for Thursday, so I didn’t have time to get to a Tuesday article this week. That said, I wanted to highlight some excellent reporting from The Intercept about the Prairieland Defendants, who I’ve covered previously.

If you’re unaware, the Prairieland Defendants were sentenced to hundreds of years in prison based on Trump’s directive classifying Antifa as a ‘domestic terrorist group’ — the first classification of its kind. The trial was a sham, and new reporting from The Intercept proves it. Key evidence was hidden from the jury, and the defendants were denied access to meetings with forensics experts from their legal defense team. I suggest you check out The Intercept’s full article. Reporting like this helps us advocate for a full pardon for the defendants, which is the only way to repair this egregious miscarriage of justice.

In Solidarity — Joe