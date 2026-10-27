For the past two years, a progressive rebellion has raged inside the Democratic Party. Since the 2024 re-election of Donald Trump, a left-wing insurgency has urged the party to shed the outdated strategy of neoliberalism, zionism, and elitism in favor of populist economics and a commitm…
Obviously, Neera Tanden Wants Abdul El-Sayed to Lose
Let's be adults. Of course the Democratic establishment wants progressives to lose the midterms.
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