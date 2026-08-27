JoeWrote

JoeWrote

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Dick Dorroile's avatar
Dick Dorroile
1d

Aside from resisting the inevitable election rigging, it's going to be necessary for Democrats to rack up majorities large enough that rigging won't be enough. Sort of in the same way Orban lost in Hungary despite rigging the elections in his own favor. He just lost so bad it didn't end up mattering. The Republicans are fucking up the war and the economy to such an unpopular degree that they could even fail at rigging the election.

I think it's *possible* Democrats win in this way, but the real question is if the Democratic leadership is capable of following that up with acting like a real opposition party. And I'm very skeptical of that. Leaning towards no. They could very well win the midterms convincingly and then fumble everything after that. This would be the opportunity for the DSA to step up as the visible left opposition. DSA politicians and their allies are really the only faction that could keep the Democrats even half-way honest when it comes to being anything other than the Washington Generals.

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Stephen Williams's avatar
Stephen Williams
1d

Curious as to what the recruiting targets vs. actual would look like if a significant minority of disfavored people (black, Latino/a, women, LGBTQ) opted to stop volunteering for this neo-Jim Crow military? And how the citizens would react to an “executive order” reimposing the military draft? Assuming the lickspittle Congress wouldn’t pass a draft, which seems like it would be kind of unpopular…

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