JoeWrote

JoeWrote

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Mommadillo's avatar
Mommadillo
4hEdited

When people complain about both parties being the same, this is what they’re talking about. There’s very little real difference between centrist Democrats and centrist Republicans. Centrist Democrats have no particular loyalty to the party and would vote for a centrist Republican over an actual progressive, but progressives won’t vote for Republicans to thwart centrist Dems. As the party establishment loves to remind us, who else are we gonna vote for? Trump?

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James B.'s avatar
James B.
4h

Democratic “centrists “ are primarily focused on supporting the genocidal Netanyahu regime and Israel. The US is a distant second for them.

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