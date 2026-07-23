JoeWrote

JoeWrote

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Jack PG
3h

Shoutout to Militant for getting such a special focus in that dogshit Atlantic article lmao. Socialist Alternative in the US was formed in the 80s by members of Militant. Proud to be part of the same political lineage as them.

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