JoeWrote

JoeWrote

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Tuan O's avatar
Tuan O
13h

Saudi intelligence agencies were pretty much CIA proxies, how could they organise such a devastating attack thousands of miles away, within the US state, without anyone in the American security services knowing? This is limited hangout slop

Reply
Share
2 replies
Kathleen McCroskey's avatar
Kathleen McCroskey
7h

Great report! I will look at your PAID offer!

Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Joe Wrote · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture