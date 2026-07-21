JoeWrote

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Ken Kovar's avatar
Ken Kovar
13h

It’s scary how true this all is: forget about neocolonialism, Viceroy Marco and the orange king want absolute power over those people who they think are inferior! And of course American money is the real driver of this re conquista!

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Geoff
12h

Rubio's family left Cuba during the Batista dictatorship, so it is incorrect to say they fled Communist rule

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