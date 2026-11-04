In a historic midterm election, the Democrats seized control of the House and the Senate. Not every race has been called, but America’s strong rebuke of the President offers three immediate lessons. The first being…

America Hates Republicans

This could not be clearer. Two years ago, conservatives thought they had a cultural mandate. Bankers were telling reporters they were “liberated” and able to call their workers pussies. The media acted like rightists had conquered the woke capital and won the culture war. And Republicans foolishly gerrymandered districts, thinking their 2024 performance with Latinos was permanent.

But after a long two years of living under the full-throated, unrestrained Republican agenda, America conclusively decided they hated it. Republicans just lost the Senate race in Texas and Kansas. The last time the Republicans lost the Senate in Texas, George H.W. Bush was president. And the last time they lost in Kansas, Hitler was invading Poland. For decades, Republicans have told Americans that, if they were just granted full control of the country, social conservatism, hawkish foreign policy, and Law & Order policing would bring peace, order, and economic prosperity. Instead, it brought record-high gas prices, murder in the street, and more rapists than Epstein’s Island.

Now, it is the Democrats’ job to brand the Republican with the hot, steaming rod of Congressional hearings and investigations so the electorate never forgets how much they despise the conservative project. Which leads us to our next point…

Chuck Schumer Is Trash

Democrats won the Senate despite Chuck Schumer, not because of him. The Senate minority leader, who said winning the Senate was below his top priority of “keeping the left pro-Israel,” was at best a bumbling idiot, at worst a saboteur.