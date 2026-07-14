The last picture of Lindsey Graham alive. At a weapons factory, because of course.

When bad men die, we’re commanded to forget they’re bad. Decorum decrees we overlook their moral failings and limit ourselves to the tragic moment. Context, history, and humanity are forcibly stripped from any conversation of the deceased’s legacy in favor of mandatory compassion and tears. ‘How dare you?’ the mourners ask the critic. As the critic, here’s how I dare.

Lindsey Graham was an evil man. His life’s work worsened the world for everyone except the privileged and powerful. Recent reporting says Graham’s final months were spent hyper-focused on furthering American imperialism and immiserating our neocolonial subjects and adversaries in the Global South. This isn’t surprising, given that bombing Muslims was Graham’s raison d'etre. The South Carolina Senator aggressively pushed Trump to go to war with Iran, to the point that it troubled his fellow Republicans. Graham’s bloodthirst has killed at least 3,500 Iranians and locked the United States in another forever war. His position on Gaza was very clear: “Flatten it,” the Senator told Israel. Morally, there’s no difference between Lindsey Graham and Osama bin Laden. They didn’t pull the trigger or fly the plane. But their planning and provocation killed thousands and destabilized nations in pursuit of a psychotic and self-centered worldview. The two terrorists differ only in their capacity. The circumstances of Bin Laden’s birth forced him to direct hijackings from an Afghan cave. Lindsey Graham was more fortunate. With the help of his close friend and segregationist Strom Thurmond, he waltzed into the House of Representatives and began naming countries he wanted to topple. Iraq, Libya, Palestine. For the most part, Lindsey Graham got his wish.

So focused on furthering American slaughter, Lindsey Graham disregarded the duties of a public servant. When Hurricane Helene killed over a hundred Carolinians, Graham dismissed his constituents' suffering to valorize Israel. Unsurprisingly, one former constituent told reporters Graham would be missed more in Tel Aviv than in Seneca.

Throughout his seventy-one years, Lindsey Graham challenged the English language to create a word more derogatory than “pathetic.” In 2015, Graham condemned Donald Trump as a racist demagogue. The Senator earned a brief moment of liberal praise for likening the 2016 GOP primary between Ted Cruz and Donald Trump to a Sophie’s Choice between being “shot or poisoned.” When Trump won the presidency, Graham shed his Trump-critical skin like the snake he is. Within months, he was Donald’s biggest sycophant. No shit was too large for Graham to swallow. From rape allegations to coup attempts, Graham was Trump’s go-to defender, tongue-washing the slide to speed America’s descent into its current hell. When E. Jean Carroll accused Trump of raping her, Graham called her a liar. When Trump was indicted, it was a “crock.” Meanwhile, the Senator protected himself behind the scenes at all costs, even “throwing Trump under the bus” to save his own skin. Somehow, Lindsey Graham’s personal life was even more craven than his professional one.

The secret of Lindsey Graham’s homosexuality was kept as well as the secret of Israel’s nuclear arsenal. That is to say, everyone in Washington, D.C. knew it, but didn’t talk about it because it raised uncomfortable questions. Since Graham’s death, a cascade of trans and queer sex workers, emancipated from their NDAs, have detailed their experiences with the currently decaying Congressman. Rather than grow a spine, Graham remained a closeted anti-queer crusader throughout his career. The first bill he ever introduced aimed to ban gay and lesbian Americans from serving in the South Carolina Army National Guard. It failed, but propelled Graham to GOP stardom. The rest of his years were spent campaigning against same-sex marriage and adoption.

A glamorous profile of Lindsey Graham from 1993.

Yearning for the death of Iranian kindergartners was Graham’s true passion. But he took great joy in his side hustle of stoking the trans panic. There’s only one word for a man who will voluntarily lead an international attack on trans rights while paying $10,000 to suck girl dick every Saturday night: coward. Too ashamed of himself to be honest with the world, Lindsey Graham used his power to punish those far braver than himself. He demeaned, degraded, and dehumanized openly queer Americans in hopes of differentiating himself as “one of the good ones” to his bigoted Republicans. It didn’t work. I’d bet every dollar to my name that Donald Trump, Marco Rubio, and Mike Johnson called Lindsey a Hard F as soon as he drifted away from the Mar-A-Lago table. (Laura Loomer even outed Graham during a deposition.) With his life now complete, all Graham’s performative hatred did was put him on the wrong side of history. He wasn’t just an opponent of human rights, equality, and dignity. He was worse: a traitor who actively persecuted those who dared to fight for the freedom he frequently enjoyed in private.

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Despite Lindsey Graham’s lifelong dedication to murder and bigotry, which are excused as “politics” through his position in the Senate, many have celebrated the late Senator. Corey Booker called him a “hero,” and Meghan McCain is scolding anyone who says he wasn’t a perfect angel. Just like Lindsey Graham used ‘politics’ to normalize and enact his serial killer instincts, Booker, McCain, and other so-called “respectable” figures are relying on hollow decorum to force sorrow upon those who judge Graham soberly and impartially. There is a peculiar tendency in liberal politics to prove you’re Above It All by lionizing dead Republicans. It drove Ezra Klein to eulogize Charlie Kirk, who bused rioters to the Capitol on January 6th, as “doing politics the right way.” This is an expected product of the cesspool that is American establishment politics, which Americans hate, and Lindsey Graham embodied better than most. Personally, I think if you’re valorizing a man who slaughtered thousands, it says more about you than him.

Lindsey Graham’s death was bittersweet. I’m glad he’s gone. But I’m tired of evil people dying free. A crucial aspect of building a better world is ensuring those who make it worse are punished for their crimes and spend their last days in a cell. Lindsey Graham escaped man’s judgment. But he left a legacy that will be scorned for centuries. Just like Osama Bin Laden, his name will be synonymous with cowardice, genocide, and a wasted life dedicated to wrecking the beautiful fabric that unites humanity, something he was too small to understand.

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In Solidarity — Joe