JoeWrote

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Pabluante
7dEdited

“There's a man up on the TV with a serpent in his mouth. He twists the words of mercy till they all come spitting out. He hides his lies with the holy light and sells the youth his pride. But the ground don't care for bigots– Some men deserve to die

Some men deserve to die, the world don't mourn their name.

The grave won't carry mercy's hand and hell treats all the same

Some men deserve to die, their power turns to rust. The man that twists the word of God will crumble into dust.”

Some Men Deserve to Die - Trevin Francko

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bamage
7d

Absolutely the best thing I've read recently.

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