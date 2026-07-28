JoeWrote

JoeWrote

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Dick Dorroile's avatar
Dick Dorroile
5hEdited

I was in a Leninist style vanguard party many years ago. For many decades there were always 5-10 little parties like this in the US, all variously Maoist, Trotskyist, Leninist, etc. selling newspapers and constantly imploding or splitting.

Those groups had literally zero to show for all their work, at best they were keeping the candle lit for a political tradition, but they weren't meaningfully growing in size, they weren't generating news, they sure as hell weren't capturing any political power, and they weren't taken seriously by anyone as a genuine alternative. Most no longer exist at all.

As bad as things are now in the American political system overall, 10 years ago the environment was much much more static for any socialist politics. Not long before that the great hope of progressive politics was Dennis Kucinich. Things were fucking grim.

Socialism entering the discourse, becoming the boogeyman of the right, and growing in popularity among younger demographics, exactly tracks the rise of the DSA.

There's a long long way to go, and there's no guarantee that this approach will work, but I can sure fucking tell you that the kind of politics Caitlin Johnstone would sign off on was going absolutely god damn nowhere. We have some traction now, we did not before.

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Kevin Alexander's avatar
Kevin Alexander
43m

The online discourse gets caught up in labels (and tedious purity tests), but I think a huge part of DSAs recent successes is simple; they’re meeting people where they’re at instead of the other way around.

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