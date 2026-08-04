JoeWrote

JoeWrote

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Kevin Alexander
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With regards to McKinney: Blue Wave (or whoever) can spam us all day with texts; the reality in 2026 is that elections are won in places like church basements, break rooms, gate houses, and job sites. And yeah, the union guy caricature might’ve worked in 1996, but it’s light years from reality today.

Which leads me to my second point:

A lot of the establishment left came of age—and power— in the early to mid 90s. This contingent is very much still around, only now they’re fretting about “electability” and their idea of a ground game is having people host $50/plate brunches in affluent suburbs. Ask me how I know this. Lol.

It’s all a symbol of the huge economic and generational gap w/in the left overall. We (the left) should be championing the dynamism and moxie of these younger candidates; and really, they’re pushing for changes most of us want; they’re just being loud enough about it to worry the gentry.

P.S. on a personal note- I voted for Hong in the primary not just because our values more or less align, but because I want someone in office that’s done shift work, and that’s worn a uniform to a job (pantsuits to the law office don’t count).

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