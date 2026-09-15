JoeWrote

JoeWrote

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Pabluante's avatar
Pabluante
9h

Finally a historical moment I’ve been wanting to see

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Robert Black's avatar
Robert Black
5h

Maybe don’t call it the British Isles?

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