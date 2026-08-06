JoeWrote

JoeWrote

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Jessie G's avatar
Jessie G
12h

If sports and politics have taught me anything. It's whether you win by fifty points or one. A win is a win and only losers argue the margins of their defeat. Winners look ahead to the next challenge.

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Godfrey Moase's avatar
Godfrey Moase
17h

Stevens had $99 but an election ain't won.

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