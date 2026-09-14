How Billionaires Bought Glenn Greenwald & Matt Taibbi + Lawsuit Updates with Eoin Higgins

This is a conversation I had with Eoin Higgins, the author of OWNED: How tech billionaires on the right bought the loudest voices on the left. We discuss how Glenn Greenwald and Matt Taibbi went from criticizing the oligarchs to carrying their water, as well as the increasing influence of billionaires and trillionaires in independent media. Eoin also updates us on Matt Taibbi’s ongoing lawsuit against him (which looks more and more pathetic with every passing day) and shares his thoughts on Tucker Carlson’s post-Fox News rebrand.

Check out Eoin’s Substack The Flashpoint and look for OWNED wherever good books are sold.

Enjoy!

In Solidarity, Joe

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