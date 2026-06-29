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LEAKED Abundance Documents Show Billionaire Anti-Democracy - With Dylan Gyauch-Lewis

Reporting in The American Prospect shows Abundance billionaires think there's too much democracy.
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Joe Wrote and Dylan Gyauch-Lewis
Jun 29, 2026

Dylan Gyauch-Lewis joins me to talk about her new reporting in The American Prospect, which uncovered the anti-democratic elite program behind Abundance.

I’ve covered the Abundance world since the book debuted last year. Immediately, other critics and I called out the program as another elite-driven program to protect capital against socialist and progressive influence. For this, we were dismissed and told, “Abundance just wants to build housing.” That was a pretty obvious lie at the time. And now Dylan’s reporting proves it.

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In her American Prospect article, Dylan reports on Silicon Valley billionaires who are driving the Abundance Network, which funds neoliberal and libertarian politics. In the leaked documents, the billionaires refer to themselves as “elites” and say they oppose democratic elections.

“Small dollar internet fundraising makes politics dumber. The old gatekeepers were political professionals who could count cards; small dollar donors today are amateurs yanking the handles of ActBlue slot machines.” — Zack Rosen, founder of the Abundance Network

Check out Dylan’s excellent reporting (here), and make sure to follow her on social media:

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In Solidarity — Joe

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