JoeWrote

JoeWrote

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BbAY
19h

The reason that ideological purists of any political movement hate their more pragmatic counterparts is that by gaining legitimacy and even popularity in the real world, the pragmatists make the proponents of ideological purity less relevant within the broader movement. In other words, pragmatism becomes a threat to the ideologues' power and influence. This is the crux of the issue in my opinion.

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W A's avatar
W A
20h

“The Left looks for traitors; the Right looks for converts.”

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