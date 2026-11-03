JoeWrote

JoeWrote

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Max Murphy's avatar
Max Murphy
20h

DSA ALL DAMN DAY ✊🏻🌹

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Shaggy Snodgrass's avatar
Shaggy Snodgrass
4h

Hi. I'm from the future.

The GOP got its whole entire ass handed to them in a McDonald's Styrofoam clamshell box. They lost Texas, they lost Ohio, they lost North Carolina, + Georgia, + may even lose Mississippi. They lost both their House + Senate majorities, too, by Fetterman-proof numbers.

The Democratic Party didn't deserve a win this big; but the left made sure it got one. If they squander it through inaction (again); they need to be finally replaced as a "major" party.

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