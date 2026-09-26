How Socialism Can Work In Real Life with Ben Burgis

Author Ben Burgis joins me to discuss his new co-authored book, The Blueprint: How Socialism Can Work in the Real World.

This is the book I’ve been waiting for. Burgis and his co-authors, Mike Beggs and Bhaskar Sunkara, examine the finer points of Marxist economics to develop a socialist economic model worth pursuing. It covers the balance between national and cooperative workplaces, public funding, macroeconomic policy, and much more. What I appreciated most was the authors’ admission that they don’t have all the answers, and some issues will be ironed out by democratic decisions down the road.

You can preorder The Blueprint here. I was fortunate enough to receive an advance copy, and can say it’s well worth your time.

Enjoy the conversations!

In Solidarity — Joe

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