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Israel Has Lost Its Right to Exist w/ Evan Stern
A recording from Joe Wrote's live video
19 hrs ago
•
Joe Wrote
and
Evan Stern
16
3
3
55:03
Graham Platner in the Court of Public Opinion
Not Guilty, Not Guilty, Guilty.
Jul 16
•
Joe Wrote
26
4
10
When Bad Men Die
Lindsey Graham made the world worse. His death makes it better.
Jul 14
•
Joe Wrote
90
4
28
Israel Has No Right To Decide Its Future
I must remind Ezra Klein, the Zionist state committed genocide. Pressure, not debate, is the path to peace.
Jul 9
•
Joe Wrote
49
2
11
250 Years of Bourgeoisie Revolution
An honest look at what the American Revolution created — and what it didn't.
Jul 7
•
Joe Wrote
16
2
2
Melat Kiros and DSA Knock Out The Democratic Establishment
An insider perspective on the insurgent Colorado campaign that shook the political world.
Jul 2
•
Joe Wrote
60
2
13
June 2026
LEAKED Abundance Documents Show Billionaire Anti-Democracy - With Dylan Gyauch-Lewis
Reporting in The American Prospect shows Abundance billionaires think there's too much democracy.
Jun 29
•
Joe Wrote
and
Dylan Gyauch-Lewis
20
4
45:17
DSA Machine Go BRRR
Years of labor unionizing, tenant organizing, Palestine liberation, electoralism, "celebrity" politicians, and the DSA ground machine stuck a dagger in…
Jun 26
•
Joe Wrote
60
6
18
How Elon Musk Stole One Trillion Dollars
Musk isn't building good products. He's manipulating Fictitious Capital and fusing his failed businesses with the American state. Any you're the one…
Jun 22
•
Joe Wrote
41
16
Why Billionaires Can't Cancel Melat Kiros
A Zionist billionaire and Democratic incumbent tried to sabotage our campaign rally. Here's why they failed, and why they will never stop true…
Jun 16
•
Joe Wrote
68
4
21
Britain & America Hold Kangaroo Court for "Terrorists"
Faced with growing discontent, so-called liberal democracies are imprisoning left wing activists with false charges and hidden consequences.
Jun 11
•
Joe Wrote
20
6
We Should Defend Graham Platner. Even If We Don't Like Him.
A political hit job is trying to keep anti-establishment, anti-war politics out of power. Regardless of how we feel about the candidate, those who wish…
Jun 8
•
Joe Wrote
70
37
16
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