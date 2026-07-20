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Israel Has Lost Its Right to Exist w/ Evan Stern
A recording from Joe Wrote's live video
  Joe Wrote and Evan Stern
55:03
Graham Platner in the Court of Public Opinion
Not Guilty, Not Guilty, Guilty.
  Joe Wrote
When Bad Men Die
Lindsey Graham made the world worse. His death makes it better.
  Joe Wrote
Israel Has No Right To Decide Its Future
I must remind Ezra Klein, the Zionist state committed genocide. Pressure, not debate, is the path to peace.
  Joe Wrote
250 Years of Bourgeoisie Revolution
An honest look at what the American Revolution created — and what it didn't.
  Joe Wrote
Melat Kiros and DSA Knock Out The Democratic Establishment
An insider perspective on the insurgent Colorado campaign that shook the political world.
  Joe Wrote

June 2026

LEAKED Abundance Documents Show Billionaire Anti-Democracy - With Dylan Gyauch-Lewis
Reporting in The American Prospect shows Abundance billionaires think there's too much democracy.
  Joe Wrote and Dylan Gyauch-Lewis
45:17
DSA Machine Go BRRR
Years of labor unionizing, tenant organizing, Palestine liberation, electoralism, "celebrity" politicians, and the DSA ground machine stuck a dagger in…
  Joe Wrote
How Elon Musk Stole One Trillion Dollars
Musk isn't building good products. He's manipulating Fictitious Capital and fusing his failed businesses with the American state. Any you're the one…
  Joe Wrote
Why Billionaires Can't Cancel Melat Kiros
A Zionist billionaire and Democratic incumbent tried to sabotage our campaign rally. Here's why they failed, and why they will never stop true…
  Joe Wrote
Britain & America Hold Kangaroo Court for "Terrorists"
Faced with growing discontent, so-called liberal democracies are imprisoning left wing activists with false charges and hidden consequences.
  Joe Wrote
We Should Defend Graham Platner. Even If We Don't Like Him.
A political hit job is trying to keep anti-establishment, anti-war politics out of power. Regardless of how we feel about the candidate, those who wish…
  Joe Wrote
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